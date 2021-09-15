Fire restrictions lifted, campfires permitted again in many Idaho forests

Government officials says Stage 1 fire restrictions have been lifted for most of southwest Idaho.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's Note: The video with this story is from President Biden's visit to Boise Monday and his discussion on battling western wildfires.

Forecasters say cooler temperatures and some precipitation is on the way to southwest Idaho, so some fire restrictions will soon be lifted for the region.



Starting Wednesday, September 15, Stage 1 fire restrictions are lifted in all zones of the Payette Fire Restriction Area, which includes the Payette National Forest. That means agencies that manage state, private and public lands in the area are rescinding fire restrictions that went into effect on July 16 when fire danger and burning conditions were unusually high.

Lifting the Stage 1 fire restrictions means the public can now build a campfire, use a charcoal barbecue, or smoke outside of designated campgrounds and recreation sites.



Recent storms have brought moisture with much cooler temperatures to the area, and with the days getting shorter, fire conditions have moderated. Forest visitors are reminded that vegetation is still dry, and to be careful with all use of fire in the outdoors. The accidental start of a wildfire can still be devastating.

Starting on Friday, September 17, the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management is removing Stage 1 fire restrictions in Ada, Canyon, Gem, Payette and Washington counties. This also impacts all of Owyhee County west of the Bruneau Canyon, portions of Boise County including the administrative boundary of Lucky Peak Lake to Arrowrock Dam, south shore of Arrowrock Reservoir and a portion of Elmore County that lies south of the South Fork Boise River to Anderson Ranch Dam, south along Anderson Dam Road to Highway 20, east on Highway 20 to the Elmore/Gooding County line south to Interstate 84.



Area closures may still be in effect on some public lands. Contact the land management agency for your area of interest for specific information regarding fire closures.







See all of our latest coverage in our YouTube playlist: