Firefighters contain 20,000-acre Bray Fire near Bliss

BLM is reporting that firefighters have been successful securing containment lines and all active fire is within the interior.

Example video title will go here for this video

BLISS, Idaho — Update: As of Tuesday afternoon, BLM is reporting the fire has been mapped at 20,345 acres. Crews have been successful containing the fire and all active fire remains in the interior of the containment line.

The fire is estimated to be controlled at 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 21.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) reported a large fire burning Monday evening in Gooding County near Bray Lake, approximately 7 miles northeast of from the town of Bliss.

In a Twitter post Monday, the BLM said the fire had already burned approximately 8,000 acres as of 8:00 Monday night. An update at 9:30 p.m. indicated the fire had grown to 12,000 acres. The fire had burned 150 acres when it was initially discovered around 4:25 p.m. Monday evening.

On Monday, the Bliss, Gooding, and Hagerman Rural Fire Departments responded to the fire, along with eight engines, two dozers, one water tender, and multiple aircraft on scene. Monday’s wind event created difficult conditions for firefighters, with multiple highly active fire fronts being developed and burning in different directions.

Three fire managers, a hand crew, two dozers, a water tender and eight engines remained assigned to the Bray Fire as of Wednesday, July 20. The BLM on Wednesday morning described the fire as smoldering and not threatening any structures.

Fire investigators determined the fire was human caused.

#Update #BrayFire 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 20th. Fire crews worked throughout the night to contain the Bray fire northeast of Bliss. Crews will remain on scene to monitor and mop up hot spots. Estimated control date is Thursday, July 21st at 10:00 p.m. #BLMTFDFire — Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire (@BLMIdahoFire) July 20, 2022

#BrayFire #Update 7 miles north of Bliss. Fire is est. at 8,000 acres. Wind driven and running. Structures are threatened. Bliss RFD, Gooding RFD, and additional resources have arrived on scene. #BLMTFDFire pic.twitter.com/1UkvEb9HHU — Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire (@BLMIdahoFire) July 19, 2022

Watch more Local News: