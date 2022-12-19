Evacuations ordered for wildfire in Boulder County

The Sunshine Wildland Fire is burning west of Boulder. It's currently estimated at 16 acres.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Evacuations were ordered Monday afternoon in Boulder County for the Sunshine Wildland Fire, which had burned about 16 acres as of 5:30 p.m.

The fire started as a structure fire in the 2900 block of Sunshine Canyon Drive and became a wildland fire. An evacuation order was issued at 2:12 p.m. for the foothills area where the fire started.

We have issued emergency an EVACUATION ORDER at 14:12:49 on 12-19-2022 due to Wildfire occurring in the area of 2900 Block of Sunshine Canyon. Click https://t.co/4vuYka1gDv for a map of the affected area and detailed information. pic.twitter.com/nDixXL5EKu — BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) December 19, 2022

As of 5:30 p.m., Mapleton Avenue (which becomes Sunshine Canyon Drive) at 4th Street to the west is closed to traffic. Linden Avenue at South Cedarbrook Street to the west is also closed, the Boulder Office of Emergency Management said.

Fire crews initially said the fire had burned about 18 acres, but that number was reduced to 16 after updated mapping Monday evening.

There are no evacuation orders in the City of Boulder. Pre-evacuation notices for the western side of the city were lifted just before 5 p.m.

An evacuation center is open at the East Boulder Community Center, 5660 Sioux Drive. The shelter will remain open overnight, Boulder OEM said.

The Boulder County Fairgrounds is open for large animal evacuation. The Humane Society of Boulder Valley is available to take small animals and companion animals. Evacuees can also bring their pets with them to the evacuation center at the East Boulder Community Center.

Winds were gusting between 40 and 45 mph near the site of the fire, with a very dry air mass in place, as well. Much calmer gusts are expected tonight.

This is a developing situation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

