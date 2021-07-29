Pioneer Fire burning near Priest River prompts evacuations, road closures

The cause of the 267-acre fire is still under investigation.

PRIEST RIVER, Idaho — A fire is burning in Priest River and has prompted evacuations and road closures in the Bodie Canyon area.

The Pioneer Fire has closed Mundy Lane and Saddler Creek, according to the Bonner County Emergency Management.

There are Level 1,2 and 3 evacuations issued for surrounding areas.

Level 1 (get ready) evacuations

Slippery Slope Trail

Mundy Lane

Skunk Cabbage Rd.

Saddler Creek Rd.

Bodie Canyon

Kacy Bear Lane

Level 2 (get set) evacuations

Whiski Rd.

West Whiski Rd.

Barrett Rd.

Moose Crossing

Stone Johnny Rd.

Cuban creek Rd.

USFS 984

Level 3 (go now) evacuations

Pup paw trail

Beaver Pond trail

Sno-tika Rd.

Bear Paw Rd up to and including Snow Valley Road

The fire is burning 267 acres and is in a steep, heavily timbered area approximately 3 miles northwest of Priest River.

Just received this video of a retardant drop over the Pioneer Fire burning near Priest River. It’s now at 267 acres. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/UENZtSxLKy — Mark Hanrahan (@KREMMark) July 30, 2021

Bonner County Emergency Management volunteers will be helping staff the Priest River Community Church for shelter. The Newport Rodeo Grounds is available for livestock shelter. They advise to bring water troughs and that people will be responsible for taking care of their animals.

A Type 3 Incident Management Team will take command over the fire on Saturday at 6 a.m.

Idaho Department of Lands (IDL), West Pend Oreille Fire District, and the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.