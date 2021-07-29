Pioneer Fire burning near Priest River prompts evacuations, road closures

PRIEST RIVER, Idaho — A fire is burning in Priest River and has prompted evacuations and road closures in the Bodie Canyon area.
The Pioneer Fire has closed Mundy Lane and Saddler Creek, according to the Bonner County Emergency Management.
There are Level 1,2 and 3 evacuations issued for surrounding areas.
Level 1 (get ready) evacuations
- Slippery Slope Trail
- Mundy Lane
- Skunk Cabbage Rd.
- Saddler Creek Rd.
- Bodie Canyon
- Kacy Bear Lane
Level 2 (get set) evacuations
- Whiski Rd.
- West Whiski Rd.
- Barrett Rd.
- Moose Crossing
- Stone Johnny Rd.
- Cuban creek Rd.
- USFS 984
Level 3 (go now) evacuations
- Pup paw trail
- Beaver Pond trail
- Sno-tika Rd.
- Bear Paw Rd up to and including Snow Valley Road
The fire is burning 267 acres and is in a steep, heavily timbered area approximately 3 miles northwest of Priest River.
Bonner County Emergency Management volunteers will be helping staff the Priest River Community Church for shelter. The Newport Rodeo Grounds is available for livestock shelter. They advise to bring water troughs and that people will be responsible for taking care of their animals.
A Type 3 Incident Management Team will take command over the fire on Saturday at 6 a.m.
Idaho Department of Lands (IDL), West Pend Oreille Fire District, and the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
This is a developing situation and we will provide updates when we receive them.