Evacuations ordered in southern Idaho due to Badger Fire

BOISE, Idaho — Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued by the Twin Falls County Sheriff due to a wildfire burning in southern Idaho.

The Badger Fire has burned nearly 36,000 acres south of Oakley since Saturday.

On Friday morning, the sheriff's office ordered mandatory evacuations for the Rock Creek Canyon area.

A shelter has been made available at Eastside Southern Baptist Church in Twin Falls to help those who need to evacuate.

The Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer have also been made available for RVs and livestock impacted.

The Badger Fire started Saturday, September 12, and has spread quickly due to high winds and dry conditions.

The Sawtooth National Forest says Red Flag conditions are expected Friday with winds up to 35 miles per hour.

The fire has also impacted the Magic Mountain Ski Resort in Twin Falls County.

Multiple wildfires are burning in Idaho, including the Woodhead Fire outside Council that also also caused some evacuations, and the Trap Fire burning northwest of Stanley which has caused closures no Highway 21.