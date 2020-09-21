Air pollution forecast lifted in several Idaho counties

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality moved eight Idaho counties into the Moderate air quality category on Monday.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) lifted the air pollution forecast for several Idaho counties after air quality improved over the weekend.

Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls counties are now in the moderate category for air quality. Southern counties may see smoke on Monday evening and Tuesday morning but DEQ does not predict the air quality to move above the moderate category.

Though the air quality in these counties is now acceptable, DEQ still recommends those who are sensitive to air pollution to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

Those with heart and lung disease, older adults and children should still exercise caution when outdoors.

Woodstove and outdoor burning restrictions have been lifted.

