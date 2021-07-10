Teens playing with fireworks started Boise Foothills Fire, ACSO says

The fire burned more than 400 acres of the Boise Foothills last week. Now, officials say four teens were playing with fireworks.

On Wednesday, Oct. 6, the Goose Fire burned more than 425 acres in the Boise Foothills. Soon after, investigators from the Ada County Sheriff's Office found the blaze was started by fireworks.

Now, the Eagle Fire Department Fire Chief told KTVB on Thursday that the fire was started after a group of juveniles played with fireworks north of the Eagle Bike Park in the Boise Foothills. The fire was started in unincorporated Ada County.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, four teens were identified as being responsible for the fire. The teens, a 15-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy and two 16-year-old boys, were lighting off aerial fireworks at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday near a trail by the Eagle Bike Park.

Officials added that a man in the area saw the teens and told them to stop and leave.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that the teens later moved towards Goose Creek Road and lit off more fireworks, which sparked the Goose Fire. The teens then ran off without trying to put out the grass fire.

The Ada/Eagle Bike Park was not damaged by the Goose Fire but multiple Ridge to Rivers trails were damaged and were closed down.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, the Goose Fire burned 441 acres of the Boise Foothills.

With the help of the public's tips, Ada County detectives were able to identify the teens. After investigating the fire, officials spoke with the teens and passed along the details of the case to Ada County prosecutors.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office said it will be up to prosecutors if charges are filed against the teens.

Under Idaho Code 18-7004, it is a misdemeanor for someone to light a prairie or timberland and leave without putting it out completely.