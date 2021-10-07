ACSO: Goose Fire in the Boise Foothills was started by fireworks

According to the Ada County's Sheriff's Office, the Goose Fire was started by fireworks that were lit in the middle of W. Goose Creek Road.

BOISE, Idaho — On Wednesday night, the Goose Fire burned 441 acres in the Boise Foothills, and on Thursday afternoon law enforcement officials announced the cause of the grass fire.

According to the Ada County's Sheriff's Office, the Goose Fire was started by fireworks that were lit in the middle of W. Goose Creek Road and the winds carried the flames to the south and east.

The Goose Fire was first reported at about 5 p.m. Wednesday, off of Idaho Highway 55 and Beacon Light Road, near the Eagle Sports Complex.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office said the fire threatened homes but none were lost but one outbuilding did catch on fire.

Active flames were put out around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Goose Fire was contained by 10 a.m. Thursday and officials from the Bureau of Land Management expect the fire to be dead-out by 7 p.m. Thursday.

The Ada/Eagle Bike Park was not damaged by the blaze, but some Ridge to Rivers trails were damaged and will be closed for the time being, according to the City of Eagle.

About 30 trucks from fire departments from across the Treasure Valley responded to the fire, Ada County Sheriff's Office tweeted Wednesday.

Roughly a dozen homes on the north side of W. Hill Road were recommended to voluntarily evacuate.

According to the BLM, the fire burned 441 acres in the Boise Foothills.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help with detectives' investigation into the Goose Fire. Anyone who has any leads or information on the fire is urged to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.