KLICKITAT COUNTY, Wash. — The Newell Road Fire is burning approximately 50,000 acres in Klickitat County and still growing.

According to Klickitat County Fire District 2, the fire is burning near the town of Bickleton. State fire services have been mobilized.

The Newell Road Fire started on Friday at 3:35 p.m. and grew significantly Saturday. it is burning in grass, brush and timber. It is threatening homes, farms, wheat fields, solar and wind farms, landfill, and livestock, according to Klickitat Fire.

Level 2 and 3 evacuations are in effect at this time. The fire cause is currently under investigation.

The Red Cross has opened a shelter for evacuees in Klickitat County. People affected by the fire and in need of shelter are encouraged to go to Goldendale Middle School, located at 520 East Collins Street in Goldendale.

Fire evacuation levels

Fires have different levels of severity. In both Washington and Idaho, they can be thought of as READY, SET, GO.

LEVEL 1 - READY

This is the getting ready stage. Conditions could get worse, so you want to have your go bag ready.

LEVEL 2 - SET

This is when you are getting set to leave. Be prepared to leave at a moment's notice.

LEVEL 3 - GO

This is when you need to get out and go now. You are in immediate danger and emergency services may not be able to help at this point.

