Talon Fire was caused by shooting, BLM says

After the Talon Fire burned over 100 acres in southern, the Boise Bureau of Land Management urges people to follow fire prevention order.

BOISE, Idaho — A call went out Monday night for a wildfire near the World Center for Birds of Prey south of Boise.

Firefighters from Boise Fire Department and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) responded to the Talon Fire that was ultimately contained at 114 acres around 11:30 p.m.

According to the BLM, the wildfire was caused by a shooting.

Jared Jablonski, fire mitigation and education specialist, said he thinks they know who is responsible. However, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office did not confirm.

Jablonski said shootings are often within the top three causes of wildfires during the season.

“Anytime you’re shooting, you can easily cause a fire just from hitting rocks or metal objects that can cause sparks,” he said. “The bullets themselves can turn molten and drop down and ignite flashy, dry vegetation.”

To prevent these types of fires, BLM implemented a fire prevention order from May to late October. This order prohibits using fireworks, exploding targets and explosive material on protected BLM land.

"We also want the public to be aware that even if following the Prevention Order when shooting, starting a wildfire is still possible. Please think twice about shooting on hot, dry and windy days, and always bring water, a fire extinguisher, and a shovel with you," Jablonski said.

A wildfire, he said, can start at any moment. If people decide to go shooting, then preparation is key. Having the right tools, can make a big difference if something happens.

“Folks really need to be aware that if they're gonna go out and shoot on a hot and dry day, they might want to think twice about doing that and wait for a different day,” Jablonski said.