11 Boise firefighters sent to help battle wildfires in Idaho, California and Nevada

In the last three months, members of the Boise Fire Department have been sent to Arizona, Utah, Nevada, California and Idaho.

BOISE, Idaho — In an effort to help other firefighters battle wildfires in the West, eleven members of the Boise Fire Department are being sent to help in fighting fires in Idaho, California and Nevada.

Boise Fire officials said five of their members are assigned to the Woodhead Fire in Idaho, four are going to Brush 15 on the Slink Fire in California, and two others are assigned to other fires in California

"During times like this, it takes all of us working together to appropriately respond," Tony Piscopo, the wildfire division chief for the Boise Fire Department said in a statement. "The City of Boise has taken this philosophy to heart and is committed to serving our community as well as to offering our assistance to all those in need."

