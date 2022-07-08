11 acres grass fire in northwest Boise human-caused

Investigators have determined that the fire that started Sunday night near Pierce Park Lane and Hill Road was human-caused.

BOISE, Idaho — Firefighters have contained a grass fire that broke out Sunday night near Pierce Park Lane and Hill Road in Boise.

According to Ada County Dispatch, the fire was reported just after 7:15 p.m. Sunday. Boise Fire Department (BFD) and Eagle Fire Department responded to the fire with assistance from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

BFD said as of 9:50 p.m. Sunday, the fire was burning only within control lines.

The fire did not threaten any structures, and there were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

The fire was 100% contained Monday morning and is estimated to have burned 11 acres. BFD said one crew will stay out until midday to "make sure nothing flares up.”

Traffic was shut down on Pierce Park to Cartwright Road from Sunday night to Monday morning, but the road was fully reopened around noon on Monday.

While the fire is still under investigation, BFD investigators have determined that it was human-caused.

While the fire is still under investigation, BFD investigators have determined that it was human-caused.

Crews from Boise Fire @BLMIdahoFire and @Eaglefire_Dept are on the scene of a 5 acre grass fire in the area of the 7400th block of N. Pierce Park Ln. in Boise between Autumnwood and Cartwright. No structures are threatened at this time. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/hT6uclkk0n — Boise Fire Dept. (@BoiseFire) August 8, 2022