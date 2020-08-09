Wildfire near Cambridge prompts evacuations

The fire started near the back side of Brownlee Summit and was burning east late Monday night.

CAMBRIDGE, Idaho — Evacuations have been ordered for several communities in the path of a wildfire burning east of Brownlee Summit in Washington County.

According to a Facebook post by the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the fire started near the back side of Brownlee Summit and was "actively" burning east late Monday night.

Due to weather conditions, the following areas are being told to evacuate immediately: Seid Creek, Pine Creek Estates, Advent Gulch and Rush Creek areas.

"Please leave this area as soon as possible," the sheriff's off said in the post. "Emergency services are working hard to get this under control."

There is no word on how big the fire is or how it started.