BOISE NATIONAL FOREST — The Boise National Forest has declared a prescribed burn that was originally ignited on April 24 a wildfire, as the fire sends smoke into the town of Crouch and threatens to grow outside the project boundary.

The Lodgepole Fire has grown to about 1,600 acres and is 25 percent contained. It is located about 14 miles north of Crouch along National Forest System Road 671.

Designating the burn as a wildfire increases the availability of resources and tactical options for stopping the fire, Boise National Forest officials said in a news release sent late Saturday night.

"We have been actively engaged in fighting this fire for about two weeks now with all of the resources at our disposal, but with the anticipated future weather, difficult terrain, and challenges obtaining additional firefighting resources, I have decided to declare this prescribed burn a wildfire," said Emmett District Ranger Richard Newton. "We regret the smoke impacts that the citizens of Crouch have had to deal with. It certainly was not our intent to have smoke lingering this long. And that is part of why we are moving forward and being more aggressive in putting it out."

113 firefighters are on the ground, receiving support from three helicopters to fight the Lodgepole Fire.

Two temporary spur road closures near the fire are in effect: NFS 671B1 and 671A. An area closure may be placed in the near future within the fire perimeter for public and firefighter safety.

Drivers are asked to be mindful of firefighting traffic on NFS 671, the road to Silver Creek Plunge.

Silver Creek Plunge and campgrounds in the area remain open.

More information is on the Boise National Forest Facebook page.

