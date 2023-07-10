Boise fire burns over 650 acres

A large fire was first reported Monday at 10:18 a.m. burning 80+ acres. By 3 p.m., BLM said it has burned over 650 acres.

KUNA, Idaho — A fire south of the Boise airport has engulfed over 650 acres, the Bureau of Land Management said.

On Monday, Idaho Fire Map documented an active fire located 12 miles south of BOI. The report states that the fire was officially discovered at 10:24 a.m. Monday. PulsePoint, a real-time emergency notification system, showed that the fire was first acknowledged just minutes earlier at 10:18 a.m.

At 11:28 a.m., the Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire (BLM) wrote in a Twitter post that the fire was an estimated 80+ acres and resources were at the scene to extinguish the fire.

As of 3 p.m., BLM said the fire is now burning 650 acres. They expect to control the fire by 6 p.m. Monday. The cause is still under investigation.

BLM said that the following resources were activated: Three overhead, three engines, one water tender, two dozers, one Mountain Home RFPA dozer, two SEATs, one air attack and one large air tanker.

In a second Twitter post by BLM, the organization stated that there are no road closures and no structures threatened, as of Monday at noon.

KTVB will provide updates on the fire as they are released.

