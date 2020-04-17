Wilderness Ranch home engulfed in flames

It is unclear whether anyone was inside the house when it caught fire, or whether anyone is hurt.

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — Firefighters are responding to a major house fire in the Wilderness Ranch subdivision northeast of Boise.

The fire was reported at 12:15 p.m. Friday. According to Boise County Emergency Management, the home is fully engulfed in flames.

Fire crews and paramedics were dispatched to the scene, with Clear Creek Fire acting as mutual aid.

