WILDER — Ivanka Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook paid a visit to the Wilder School District on Tuesday to see how technology is being used in the classroom.

Apple gave the district a grant from the company's ConnectED program, which put iPads in the hands of every student, and other tech inside classrooms.

On Tuesday, Cook and Trump came to see firsthand how technology is redefining classrooms, promoting an interest in STEM and computer science education.

This comes, just months after Wilder was named one of the most innovative school districts in the country.

But some parents don’t think all that innovation is adding up to student achievement.

“I would like our teachers to teach again,” parent Barbara Cortes said. “They've been replaced by iPads.”

In 2016, Wilder received a grant allowing the district to distribute iPads to every one of its students.

“When I initially brought them here, they were doing really well, they were excelling, their grades were going up and once the iPad were introduced, here comes the Cs, here comes the Ds, here comes the Fs,” parent Nina Guzman said.

Guzman says the technological advancement has taken them backwards because her kids, along with others, are not learning.

In fact, she says, her daughter started suffering from migraines shortly after.

“She's now having to take medication in order to be able to deal with that,” Guzman said. “Just because she's looking at the iPad all day long.”

Barbara Cortes says the iPads are also affecting her daughter.

“I have a seventh grader, she's behind as well,” Cortes said. “She's doing fourth grade level work because she doesn’t understand the iPad. So, basically she just guesses on each problem like on math.”

Wilder School District Superintendent Jeff Dillon says it’s not about the test scores though.

“We're changing the narrative for kids, we're giving them the tools to be successful in life and be lifelong learners,” Dillon said.

In August, the state department of education named Wilder Middle School as one of the lowest-performing public schools.

Dillon says, despite that data, he is confident with the school's graduation rate.

“We missed a deadline and so we show at 60-something percent, but we have the data that proves we had a 93-percent graduation rate for our district,” he said. “So, I’m fine with our graduation rate, so I think we're on the right track.”

