WILDER—Police are searching for a teen who they say is missing and endangered.

The Wilder Police Department says 14-year-old Jasmyne Olenik was last seen leaving Wilder High School yesterday morning.

Jasmyne is believed to be with a man named Hector Arias. Police say both Jasmyne’s and Hector’s phones are turned off.

Jasmyne is 5’ 04” and 115 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, blue jeans, black shoes and carrying a backpack with flowers.

Hector is 35 years old, 5’ 05” and 160 lbs.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 454-7531.

