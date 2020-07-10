Wilder man killed in logging truck crash on Highway 55

x
NEW MEADOWS, Idaho — A 35-year-old man died Wednesday morning when he lost control of his semi-truck and rolled on Idaho 55, Idaho State Police said.

The crash happened at about 10:45 a.m. about five miles east of New Meadows.

According to police, Cody Garrett of Wilder was driving north in the semi pulling a logging trailer when he crossed the center line and the truck rolled over.

Garrett died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The road was completely blocked for about four hours.

The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

