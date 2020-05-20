Wilder man dies in crash into tree

Police say the 23-year-old lost control after driving into water that had pooled on the road.

CALDWELL, Idaho — A Wilder man was killed when he lost control of his SUV and crashed into a tree Tuesday night.

The wreck happened at 8:47 p.m. at Centennial Way and Chicago Street in Caldwell.

According to Idaho State Police, 23-year-old Josh Gamble was driving north on Centennial when his GMC Jimmy hit a large puddle of water in the roadway.

Gamble lost control of the vehicle and it veered off the road, hitting a tree.

Police say Gamble was not wearing a seatbelt. He died from his injuries at the scene.