Wilder man dies in crash into tree

CALDWELL, Idaho — A Wilder man was killed when he lost control of his SUV and crashed into a tree Tuesday night.
The wreck happened at 8:47 p.m. at Centennial Way and Chicago Street in Caldwell.
According to Idaho State Police, 23-year-old Josh Gamble was driving north on Centennial when his GMC Jimmy hit a large puddle of water in the roadway.
Gamble lost control of the vehicle and it veered off the road, hitting a tree.
Police say Gamble was not wearing a seatbelt. He died from his injuries at the scene.
The road was blocked for about an hour and a half. The crash remains under investigation.
