MERIDIAN - Parents in the West Ada School District got a notification on Wednesday about a non-credible statewide bomb threat.

While the threat was statewide, not all parents in Idaho were notified.

According to the West Ada School District, they notified parents because they were aware that the story was circulating on social media. School district officials wanted to clarify that the threat was "not credible" and not specific to any school or any school district.

Some schools handled the information differently, and didn't let parents know at all.

"There is a balancing act," West Ada spokesman Eric Exline said. "At West Ada, we tried to air on the side of [letting] parents know. You obviously don't want to inflame fears, or worse, kind of create copy cat behavior, but we do believe that decisions about safety are ultimately a parents' decision."

School districts are notified of these types of threats from local law enforcement agencies. West Ada said in its letter to parents that they weren't notified until the threat had passed.

Here is a statement sent from the Boise Police Department to the Boise School District, which did not send out a district-wide notification to parents:

"A state wide intelligence agency received information about a unsupported bomb threat for Idaho and the nation for Nov. 27th. The threat has been investigated and is not believed to be credible. As always, if you see something, say something."

