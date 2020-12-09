Here's where wildfires are burning in Oregon

Navigate through live maps to see where the active fires are in Oregon, get up to the minute evacuation orders, and see real-time traffic updates.

PORTLAND, Ore — As of 7 a.m. Saturday, 37 active wildfires had burned more than 861,000 acres acres across the state of Oregon, according to the OEM Fires and Hotspots Dashboard.

Emergency personnel in Oregon said an estimated 500,000 people statewide were under some level of evacuation orders because of wildfires and that the number would likely grow.

There are a number of maps available that enable people to track the current wildfire situation as well as the evacuation zones.

The maps below are best viewed on a desktop computer.

A map from the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center provides a regional view of some of the largest fires in the state:

Here's the National Interagency Fire Center live map (fires may take a few seconds to populate on map):

Marion County and Clackamas County both have active maps showing where evacuation notices have been issued.

A reminder what each evacuation notice entails:

Level 1 means "Be Ready," monitor your emergency services websites and local media outlets. Prepare your belongings in case you need to leave.

Level 2 means "Be Set," be ready to leave at a moment's notice. There is significant danger to your area.

Level 3 means "Go Now," leave the area immediately. Do not delay leaving to gather belongings.