BOISE — The countdown to the New Year is on. It is just 35 days until we ring in 2019 in distinctively Idaho style.

We are talking about the annual Idaho Potato Drop, of course, and this year there is going to be lots of fun new activities for the entire family.

The big air rail jam is back for the third year in a row, snowboarders will be showing off their skills in the giant quarter pipe.

There will also be a tubing hill, fireworks, lots of music and a new partnership with a local downtown Boise restaurant serving up some gourmet meals and drinks.

“One big thing we are doing this year is we are connecting with St. Lawrence Gridiron, we are partnering with them to extend our VIP tent, we are going to have some plated gourmet meals, some great entertainment in there,” said Dylan Cline, CEO of the Idaho Potato Drop.

This year, the adult beverage garden will also be held throughout Cecil D. Andrus Park near the Idaho Capitol.

Events kick off at 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve on the main stage, followed by the potato rise which happens at 6 p.m. The main event – the Idaho Potato Drop – begins with a 60-second countdown to midnight and the New Year.

In addition to all of the fun activities, there will be a chance to win big. Snake River Pool and Spa will be giving away a free hot tub, poker table, and a trip to Mexico.

