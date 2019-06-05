BOISE, Idaho — As we inch closer toward wildfire season in southern Idaho, fire experts say there are tips we can practice to keep our community safe.

"86 percent of our fires over the last 50 years in the Boise Front are human-caused," Boise Fire Captain Jerry McAdams said.

The Boise Fire Department hosted a forum Monday focused on wildfire prevention and education.

"When you look at where people are building currently, they are building in the wildland-urban interface," McAdams said.

Homeowners can significantly lower the risk of their house burning with a little landscape maintenance.

"Cleaning out around shrubs, cleaning out around the home, getting out all of the woody dead debris away from their property," Tony Piscopo, with the Boise Fire Department, said.

Fire experts say avoid planting juniper and arborvitae within 10 feet of the house and opt for moisture-rich shrubs instead.

Lawn and patio furniture can also be fuel so it’s best to keep those items in an enclosed area during fire season.

But homes aren't the only property at risk during this time of the year.

"It's not always about protecting people and homes from wildfires," McAdams said. "A lot of times it is about protecting our critical infrastructure, our wildlife habitat, endangered plant species, our recreational interests, and our trail systems."

Fire officials say there are common sense tips that all residents can do to keep fire potential low.

"Chains sparking, kids playing with matches, the exploding targets have been a problem in recent years, working on fences, welding, things like that," Piscopo said.