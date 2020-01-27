Teo's family travels to Boise to help find him and increases reward to $5,000 for any new information

Teo's brother, Leo Carhuas, says it's strange his brother appears to have gone missing in broad daylight in a "nice neighborhood."

BOISE, Idaho — No one has seen 68-year-old Teo Carhuas since he walked away from his Boise group home on December 19. Teo's brothers drove from Twin Falls and Heyburn to speak with KTVB about Teo's disappearance and are raising the reward to $5,000 for any information that leads to his return.

They said although Teo suffered a brain injury that left him intellectually disabled, he could still work simple jobs and would often leave his group home on his own.

"He would take the bus, even a bicycle to go to work and come back," said Humberto Garcia, a translator for Teo's family.

"He always comes home, he would call somebody to pick him up and they always find him," added Leo Carhuas, Teo's brother.

Teo's family said, with the help of police, they created a timeline of the moments leading up to when Teo was last seen.

The day he left his group home, Teo called a taxi just before 2 p.m. Teo told the driver he only had $11 and wanted to be let out of the cab whenever the meter ran out, which happened to be near Quail Hollow Golf Course.

At 2:35 p.m., Teo was seen on golf course security footage. Then at 2:50 p.m., a witness walking her dogs saw Teo near 36th and Eyrie streets.

Teo gave the woman a business card with his group home information and told her to call it. When the group home didn't answer, she called police. The woman left to drop her dogs off at home and when she came back ten minutes later, Teo was gone.

His brother Leo Carhuas says it's strange his brother appears to have gone missing in broad daylight in a "nice neighborhood." Leo added that it's possible Teo got another ride in that 10-minute window.

"He trusts people, he is nice to people," Leo Carhuas said. "With all his brothers, all the caretakers in his head, memorized, he would call by now."

Teo's family is asking that the community not give up the search for the 68-year-old.

"Every community has search and rescue in different groups around town, maybe they can help," said Garcia.