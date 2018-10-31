BOISE — A new Boise business is hoping to change the way companies handle and prevent sexual assault in the workplace.

It's called WeVow and offers businesses a monthly subscription.

Founder Matt Pipkin said he came up with the idea last year when a surge of sexual assault allegations came out against Hollywood A-listers.

"Last year when all the scandals were breaking, there was nothing I saw to change how business is done," Pipkin said.

When a business subscribes to WeVow, all employees get an online account where they can fill out a report that gets sent directly to HR.

"You don't have to call a 1-800 number to report an incident," Pipkin said. "You can do it online, which gives a sense of anonymity."

Employees also get five free counseling sessions per year for any sexual assault incident that may have occurred over their lifetime.

"So, if they were sexually abused as a kid or just went through something yesterday in the office, they can get five free sessions per year for that," said Pipkin. "People spend eight hours a day at work and so many people have stories like this that we are sharing about more and more. So, this is our solution for organizations to really step up and help their people."

WeVow contracts with BPA Health in Boise to provide the counseling.

Right now, WeVow is based primarily in Boise and San Diego - but Pipkin hopes to expand.

His goal is to make work environments across the country safer and give American employees more options.

"You can pick and know that's a safe organization that really cares about its employees, and they can take care of you and live by a higher standard than anyone else" Pipkin said.

