Western Idaho Fair still set for August 20 as COVID-19 cases rise

Even while Idaho sees an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, the Western Idaho Fair still plans to hold their annual event after missing last summer.

BOISE, Idaho — The Western Idaho Fair is set to kick off August 20 for the first time in almost two years after last summer's event was canceled to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The recent rise of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the Gem State is posing a challenge, but mitigating measures will be in place, fair organizers told KTVB.

"Our Ada County Commissioners have told me we're going forward with the fair," Expo Idaho and Western Idaho Fair Director Bob Batista said. "It's not gonna be a mask mandated event that we have out here, but at every gate and every information booth, we will have masks for anyone who is willing and wanting to take them."

Batista said the fair has worked closely with Central District Health and other fairs that have had success operating a fair safely during the pandemic.

The fair is providing additional hand washing stations and sanitizing stations in every booth, according to Batista. The fair is also reducing the total number of booths indoors this year. Aisles will also be wider to allow for social distancing.

However, when It comes to the rides, don't expect them to be sanitized between every use.

"Right now there hasn't been a lot of sanitization done on the rides because it's just too hard to sit there and keep the crowd in line without getting them upset," Batista said. "We feel we're doing the right amount of precautions that we have, but if we need to pivot and change, we can certainly address those issues as they come up."

The fair took a big financial hit after missing summer, according to Batista. He said that rising prices in general across the Treasure Valley played a role in price changes.

A general admission ticket will be $10 instead of $9. And a senior ticket will be $7 instead of $6.

"Everything is going up and we want to stay competitive with that," Batista explained. "But we certainly don't want to make this a situation where folks can't afford to come out here."

While not everyone will be comfortable with the fair, even with mitigating measures in place, Batista said people should decide what is best for their own personal health.

