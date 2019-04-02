BOISE, Idaho — The Oregon Department of Transportation is warning travelers that Interstate 84 westbound between Baker City and Pendleton is closed due to multiple crashes.

Dense fog and snowy conditions are creating hazards for drivers.

Several crashes have been reported near the Poverty Flats area, around milepost 223.

Currently, an 86-mile stretch of I-84 is closed from Exit 302 to Exit 216, about 6 miles east of Pendleton.

The closure began Monday morning in La Grande, but was extended to Baker City because there were no more safe areas for trucks to park in La Grande.

Emergency crews have been working to help injured motorists, remove damaged vehicles and get stranded traffic down from the mountain pass.

ODOT hopes to open westbound I-84 within the next couple of hours. The eastbound lanes are currently open.

Travelers should expect winter conditions on the highways in eastern Oregon.

Before heading out, check TripCheck.com or call 511 / 800-977-6368. Outside Oregon call 503-588-2941.