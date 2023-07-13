'Westbonn Fire' burning southeast of Boise grows to 200 acres

BOISE, Idaho — Crews are working to contain a fire that has burned an estimated 200 acres roughly 5 miles southeast of Boise Thursday evening, according to the Boise District Bureau of Land Management.
BLM said smoke from the 'Westbonn Fire' is impacting Blacks Creek Road. Drivers in the area are asked to use caution as crews attempt to knock down active fire spread.
Three overhead, four BLM engines, a water tender, helicopter, air attack and fire investigation responded to the fire outside of Boise. In an update just before 7 p.m. Thursday, BLM said crews are "making good progress."
The Westbonn Fire is estimated to be contained around 9 p.m. Thursday, with estimated control set for sometime Friday. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
For more information, contact the BLM Boise District Fire's information line at 208-384-3378.
This is a developing story that will be updated when new information is confirmed.
