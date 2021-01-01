Parents, hospitals celebrate first babies born locally in 2021

Saint Alphonsus, St. Luke's and West Valley Medical Center are all reporting newborns arriving on the first day of the new year.

CALDWELL, Idaho — A new year is bringing new joy for some local couples.

Saint Alphonsus tells us it took just nine minutes into the New Year for the first baby of 2021 to arrive.

Ella Lyle was born at 12:09 a.m. in Boise. She weighs 7 pounds and 1 ounce, and measures 20.75 inches long.

Her parents are Amy and Kevin Lyle of Meridian, and she has a big sister named Penelope.

To commemorate the hospital's first baby of 2021, Saint Alphonsus presented Amy and baby Ella with a basket of gifts, including a reusable diaper bag/tote, onesies, and other newborn necessities.

Congratulations are also in order for a Caldwell couple.

West Valley Medical Center announced Friday that the first baby born at hospital in 2021 is a healthy baby girl named Sophia.

She was born just after the new year at 1:06 a.m. to Sierra and Jose.

Sophia weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 20 inches in length.

The family received a gift basket of baby items that was provided by the West Valley Volunteer Auxiliary.

Just minutes after Sophia was born in Caldwell, St. Luke's in Nampa welcomed its first baby of 2021.

That child was born at 1:10 a.m., according to a hospital spokesperson.