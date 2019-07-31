BOISE, Idaho — Mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus have shown up in Payette County.



Traps near Jewel Wetlands, Black Bridge and Falk Bridge all tested positive for the virus.



County crews will spray or fog the affected areas to limit the spread of the virus.

West Nile has also been detected in Canyon, Elmore, Twin Falls and Gem counties this year.



Here's some tips to keep mosquitoes away from you this summer - drain standing water, wear long sleeves and pants outdoors, and make sure to put on bug spray.



