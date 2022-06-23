West Boise house damaged in fire early Thursday

The fire started at one house on Constantine Avenue and damaged another.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Fire and Police departments are investigating a fire that broke out early Thursday morning in a neighborhood off of North Five Mile Road.

Witnesses told KTVB the fire, which was reported at about 3 a.m., left minimal damage to one home on Constantine Avenue, but spread to a house next door. They said the house was empty and was up for sale.

The area where the fire occurred is just east of North Five Mile Road between Fairview Avenue and Ustick Road.

The cause has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story that will be updated when additional information is confirmed.

