BOISE, Idaho — A fire in a west Boise neighborhood has left one home severely damaged.

The blaze began at about 3:45 a.m. on Castle Hill Drive, not far from Cynthia Mann Elementary.

Smoke was pouring from the home when crews arrived, putting off a thick column that was visible for miles.

Fire officials tell KTVB that the family who lives in the home was away on a trip, and no people were inside as the home burned.

The residents' two dogs, however, were in the house. Firefighters were able to rescue one dog; the other has not been found.

Boise Fire and Eagle Fire teamed up to battle the fire in pouring rain. Fire officials say the rain actually did little to extinguish the flames, although the cooler temperatures were helpful for firefighters.

At one point, Boise Police blocked off access into the neighborhood to keep people from getting too close. The fire has now been extinguished.

The home is badly damaged, with a portion of the roof caved in and burned away.

It's unclear how the fire started, and whether it began inside the house or outside.

KTVB has a crew on scene, check back for updates.