West Ada kicks off free summer meals program with community event

MERIDIAN, Idaho — To officially begin its free meals program, West Ada School Nutrition Services hosted a "Summer Feeding Kick Off Event" in Meridian Thursday.

The event at Tully Park featured raffles and activities, while celebrating healthy, free meals for the local community.

In late April, the West Ada School District announced it would be providing free breakfasts and lunches for children between the ages of 1 and 18. The program began Tuesday and runs through July 29.

West Ada School Nutrition Services will provide the free meals at seven different locations in the Treasure Valley. Two locations will serve both breakfast and lunch this summer.

More information on each event's location, hours and meal service is listed below:

Meridian High School:

June 13 - July 21, Monday - Thursday

Breakfast: 8:15 a.m. - 9:45 a.m.

Lunch: Noon - 12:45 a.m.

1900 West Pine Avenue, Meridian

Desert Sage Elementary School:

June 7 - July 29, Monday - Friday

Breakfast: 8 a.m. - 8:45 a.m.

Lunch: Noon - 12:45 a.m.

9325 West Mossywood Drive, Boise

Frontier Elementary School:

June 27 - July 21, Monday - Thursday

Breakfast: 10 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

11851 West Musket Drive, Boise

McMillan Elementary School:

June 13 - June 17, Monday - Friday

Lunch: Noon - 12:45 p.m.

10901 West McMillan Road, Boise

Tully Park:

June 7 - July 29, Monday - Friday

Lunch: Noon - 12:45 p.m.

2500 North Linder Road, Meridian

Chateau Park:

June 7 - July 29, Monday - Friday

Lunch: Noon - 12:45 p.m.

2640 West Chateau Drive, Meridian

Ross Elementary School:

June 13 - July 29, Monday - Friday

Lunch: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

610 North School Avenue, Kuna

For more information on menus for the summer and provided meals, visit the West Ada School District website or contact West Ada School Nutrition Services by calling (208) 855-4575.

