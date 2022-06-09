West Ada kicks off free summer meals program with community event

MERIDIAN, Idaho — To officially begin its free meals program, West Ada School Nutrition Services hosted a "Summer Feeding Kick Off Event" in Meridian Thursday.
The event at Tully Park featured raffles and activities, while celebrating healthy, free meals for the local community.
In late April, the West Ada School District announced it would be providing free breakfasts and lunches for children between the ages of 1 and 18. The program began Tuesday and runs through July 29.
West Ada School Nutrition Services will provide the free meals at seven different locations in the Treasure Valley. Two locations will serve both breakfast and lunch this summer.
More information on each event's location, hours and meal service is listed below:
Meridian High School:
- June 13 - July 21, Monday - Thursday
- Breakfast: 8:15 a.m. - 9:45 a.m.
- Lunch: Noon - 12:45 a.m.
- 1900 West Pine Avenue, Meridian
Desert Sage Elementary School:
- June 7 - July 29, Monday - Friday
- Breakfast: 8 a.m. - 8:45 a.m.
- Lunch: Noon - 12:45 a.m.
- 9325 West Mossywood Drive, Boise
Frontier Elementary School:
- June 27 - July 21, Monday - Thursday
- Breakfast: 10 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
- 11851 West Musket Drive, Boise
McMillan Elementary School:
- June 13 - June 17, Monday - Friday
- Lunch: Noon - 12:45 p.m.
- 10901 West McMillan Road, Boise
Tully Park:
- June 7 - July 29, Monday - Friday
- Lunch: Noon - 12:45 p.m.
- 2500 North Linder Road, Meridian
Chateau Park:
- June 7 - July 29, Monday - Friday
- Lunch: Noon - 12:45 p.m.
- 2640 West Chateau Drive, Meridian
Ross Elementary School:
- June 13 - July 29, Monday - Friday
- Lunch: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- 610 North School Avenue, Kuna
For more information on menus for the summer and provided meals, visit the West Ada School District website or contact West Ada School Nutrition Services by calling (208) 855-4575.
Watch more Local News:
See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist: