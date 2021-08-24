West Ada School District discusses face mask policy during Tuesday meeting

A large group of passionate parents attended the school board's meeting on Tuesday night, with parents for and against any proposed face mask mandate.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Two days before the beginning of the school year in the Gem State's biggest school district, leaders of the West Ada School District met on Tuesday night to discuss the district's face mask policy heading into the year.

A large group of passionate parents attended the school board's meeting on Tuesday, with parents for and against any proposed face mask mandate.

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, parents, teachers and others were still giving public comments to school board members about their thoughts on face mask requirements for the district.

Tuesday's school board meeting began with statistics and recommendations given by Dr. Jim Souza and Dr. Kenny Bramwell, two doctors from St. Luke's. The doctors recommended a face mask mandate for students and staff.

West Ada Superintendent Dr. Derek Bub also shared his recommendation and his preference for a face mask recommendation. His recommendation included setting a standard face mask requirement but allow parents to opt their children out of the face masks.

The public comment period opened with students sharing their thoughts.

At the time of this article's publication, the West Ada School District Board has yet to announce a decision on its face mask mandate.

The West Ada School District, the largest school district in Idaho, is scheduled to start the 2021-2022 school year on Thursday.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and this article will be updated when further information is made available.

Watch more Local News: