West Ada School District bus stop issues continue

One mother says her 8-year-old is walking 1.4 miles home because there is not a bus stop close by.

Example video title will go here for this video

MERIDIAN, Idaho — West Ada School District started the school year last week – and for some parents, it has been more than difficult getting their children on and off the bus.

Without any bus stops close by, Jen Chastain’s daughter is walking 1.4 miles home from school.

“She came home with blisters on her feet,” Chastain said.

Her daughter is walking 45 minutes home from school, which is 1.4 miles. Chastain said that is too far for an eight-year-old.

“I had to draw her a little map,” Chastain said. “She doesn’t have a cell phone. So, she’s pretty much just walking out there in the sun hoping she can make it home.”

Chastain said the past three years there has been a bus stop right in front of her house. That is no longer the case, and she does not know why.

West Ada’s current policy for “walk distance” to a bus stop is an eighth of a mile for grades 6 through 12 and a fourth of a mile for grades kindergarten through fifth.

This is different from the state’s “walk distance,” which is a mile and a half – but Chastain said the district is not following its own policy.

“When I spoke to the school, they just reverted back to this, the policy being that 1.5 miles is within the walk zone,” Chastain said. “And when I reminded them that the West Ada District walk zone specifications on the website said .4, she told me that she thought that wasn't true.”

Rebecca Lenack, Cascade Student Transportation spokesperson, confirmed these “walk distance” in an email.

She said there is no scenario when a child would have to walk further than either an eighth or a fourth of a mile, writing, “If there is not an established stop within these parameters, we will work to create a stop for those families that are 1) in the school boundary, and 2) not in the walk zone.”

When asked whether Cascade Student Transportation is receiving any parent concerns about the bus routes, Lenack avoided the question, writing, “We do have drivers for all our routes, but because of the increase in the ridership for this year, we plan to add routes very quickly.”

But as far as adding routes go, Chastain said she has not heard anything.

“What they're telling me, there will not be any additional bus stops,” Chastain said. “The bus stops are already routed, and they will not add any additional.”

Chastain said she is mainly frustrated with the lack of communication. So far, she has reached out her daughter’s school and Cascade Student Transportation but has not received any definitive answers about why her daughter is walking so far.

­­­­Greg Wilson, West Ada School District's chief communication officer, said he anticipates more routes will be added, but that it just takes a few weeks to iron out all of the busing issues since there are so many students riding the bus.

He said there are over 400 stops across 58 schools.

Chastain said the beginning of the school year is no excuse. As a single mom, she quit her full-time job and is outsourcing help so that her daughter does not have to walk 90 minutes a day.

And in her eyes, Chastain said she does not see the situation getting better any time soon.

“I’m kind of just at my wits end here,” she said.

Watch more Local News: