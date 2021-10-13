Live at 7 p.m. MT: West Ada Board of Trustees hold special meeting on COVID-19 protocols

The school board is set to hold a special board meeting to discuss COVID-19 protocols for the remainder of the school year.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Last Friday, the West Ada School District announced that all students, staff and teachers will continue to be required to wear face masks while indoors for another two weeks. In the district's announcement, a special meeting for the Board of Trustees was set for Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. MT.

According to the school district, the boardroom only sits 60 people and a face mask will be required inside the room. The special board meeting will be live-streamed online in this article and on KTVB's YouTube Channel.

Public input for the Board of Trustees' special meeting will only be available through written comments, which can be submitted here.

The school board is set to hold a special board meeting to discuss COVID-19 protocols for the remainder of the school year and "on indicators that will be used to make a decision on returning to a mask optional environment," according to the district website.

Prior to the start of the 2021-2022 academic year, the West Ada School District required everyone to wear face masks but allowed staff and students' parents to opt out of the requirement. However, the opt-out was suspended and the face mask requirement was extended on Sept. 24.

Before the opt-out of the face mask requirement was suspended, nearly a third of the more than 40,000 students in the state's largest school district had opted out of the policy.

