West Ada School District providing free meals for children this summer

West Ada School Nutrition Services will provide the meals at six Treasure Valley locations from June 7 to July 29 for children between 1 and 18 years old.

BOISE, Idaho — The West Ada School District on Thursday announced it is providing free meals this summer for children between 1 and 18 years old beginning in June.

The meals will be provided at six Treasure Valley locations between June 7 and July 29 by West Ada School Nutrition Services.

The school district's summer meals program begins with a 'Summer Feeding Kick Off Event' at Tully Park on June 9 from noon to 12:45 p.m. The kick-off event features raffles and activities while celebrating healthy, free meals for the community.

Four locations will serve breakfast meals, with two locations serving lunch to children throughout the Treasure Valley. More information on each event's location, hours and meal service is listed below:

Meridian High School:

June 13 - July 21, Monday - Thursday

Breakfast: 8:15 a.m. - 9:45 a.m.

Lunch: Noon - 12:45 a.m.

1900 West Pine Avenue

Desert Sage Elementary School:

June 7 - July 29, Monday - Friday

Lunch: Noon - 12:45 a.m.

9325 West Mossywood Drive

Frontier Elementary School:

June 27 - July 21, Monday - Thursday

Breakfast: 10 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

11851 West Musket Drive

McMillan Elementary School:

June 13 - June 17, Monday - Friday

Lunch: Noon - 12:45 p.m.

10901 West McMillan Road

Tully Park:

June 7 - July 29, Monday - Friday

Lunch: Noon - 12:45 p.m.

2500 North Linder Road

Chateau Park:

June 7 - July 29, Monday - Friday

Lunch: Noon - 12:45 p.m.

2640 West Chateau Drive

For more information on menus for the summer and provided meals, visit the West Ada School District website or contact West Ada School Nutrition Services by calling (208) 855-4575.

Watch more Local News: