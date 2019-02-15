BOISE, Idaho — For five years, the Boise Farmers Market has been a place where you can try new food, pick up locally grown fruits or vegetables and chat with folks in the community.

Starting on April 6, 2019, the Boise Farmers Market will move from downtown to its new location at Americana Boulevard and Shoreline Drive - in the St. Luke's administrative offices' parking lot.

“We're so thrilled,” Boise Farmers Market Interim Market Director Tamara Cameron said. “This location gives us expanded opportunities that are very exciting.”

The market partnered with Shoreline Development to make the five-block move from its old location downtown.

“That wasn’t going to be a permanent spot, we always knew just with the way the development was going downtown,” Boise Farmer’s Market Board President and Purple Sage Farms vendor Mike Sommer said.

Cameron told KTVB that this will be the first part of a new 15-acre neighborhood development.

“We've looked at a few different places and this seemed right for us,” Cameron said. “We're excited to have more people and we'll be able to offer opportunities, like chef demos and special classes. And of course we'll keep our ag focus.”

The move comes with more space for vendors, and more parking spaces for customers.

“We're hoping to alleviate some of the parking problems we've had downtown over the years,” Sommer said.

When the Boise Farmers Market first started, it had 40-50 vendors. Last year, there were more than 80.

“As a vendor seeing the market taking steps to expand and to establish a place for the future, it just ensures that my farm is going to have an income stream for many years to come,” Sommer said.

Some vendors have expressed concerns about the location change happening so quickly and customers not being aware of the new location. That's why the Boise Farmers Market is now trying to get the word out.

“We're wanting to be a part of the community and improve the community as a whole and not change it from what it is today, but enrich it,” Sommer said.

Currently, there are plans in the works to have an indoor market in the winter and eventually a year-round market, but those plans are still being discussed.