Weiser woman killed in rollover crash in Washington County

BOISE, Idaho — A Weiser woman was killed in a single vehicle rollover crash on Highway 95, south of Sunnyside, Thursday morning.

A 66-year-old woman, the sole occupant in the vehicle, was traveling northbound on SH 95 near milepost 80 in a 1994 Nissan Quest, when police say she lost control of her car and ran off the road.

The woman then overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll, and landed 100 feet from the highway; she was ejected from her vehicle during the incident.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office identified the woman as Jean M. Hawk.

What caused Hawk to lose control of her vehicle or other contributing factors are currently unknown, according to Chief Deputy Brady Johnston with Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Both lanes of the highway were closed for approximately an hour while emergency crews worked to clear the accident.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to the accident with assistance from the Weiser Police and Fire departments and Weiser paramedics.

Johnston said the woman was improperly wearing her seatbelt, and just had the lap restraint on.

Hawk was life-flighted from the scene of the accident to a nearby hospital but passed from her injuries mid-flight. Her family has been notified.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation into what caused the crash.

