WEISER, Idaho — A Weiser woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 95 Wednesday morning.

Idaho State Police investigated the crash at milepost 74.8 near Weiser.

Police were called to the scene at 7:39 a.m.

Investigators say Marriah Petersen, 38, of Emmett, was northbound in a 2002 Dodge pickup. Mary Nobbs, 37, of Weiser, was southbound in a 2012 Toyota Yaris, and Samantha Myers, 26, of Weiser, was driving south in a 2011 Chevy Impala behind Nobbs.

Police say Petersen failed to maintain control, crossed the center line and struck both Nobbs and Myers' vehicles.

Myers and Petersen were transported by ambulance to Weiser Memorial Hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Nobbs died from her injuries at the scene.

Police say Myers and Nobbs were wearing seatbelts. Petersen was not wearing a seatbelt.

Highway 95 was blocked for three hours.