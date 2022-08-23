x
Man run over by tractor in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IDAHO, Idaho — A Weiser man was killed after being run over by his tractor in Washington County, Monday evening.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, deputies and medics responded to a 911 call of a tractor-related accident involving a man near Olds Ferry and Pringle Road. Once on scene, deputies located the 58-year-old man in a cultivated field.

The man, identified as John Albert Winegar of Weiser, had been run over by his tractor and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Washington County Chief Deputy Brady Johnston said, "our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this tragic time."

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating the incident.

