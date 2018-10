They're blessing the rains of the Ford Idaho Center Arena this spring.

Weezer and the Pixies announced plans to continue their co-headlining summer 2018 tour, with a stop at the Ford Idaho Center Arena in Nampa on Friday, April 5.

Had a rad summer with the @PIXIES, so we're doing it again in March/April https://t.co/nnn8t58ZxD



Pre-sale starts Monday at 10am local - sign up to the mailing list by Sunday at 7pm ET to get the code https://t.co/OfKKBw1v3y (code will be sent out on Sunday night) pic.twitter.com/ZvlHczBYjL — weezer (@Weezer) October 11, 2018

Presale tickets for Weezer's fan club go on sale 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 15. Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 19.

Earlier this year, Weezer topped Billboard's rock charts for the first time with their cover of Toto's "Africa."

