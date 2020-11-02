x
Skip Navigation

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

local

Boy diving 'for treasure' in Idaho hot springs finds wedding ring lost in the 1970s

A 7-year-old boy found a woman's wedding ring nearly 40 years after it went missing at Trinity Hot Springs, an hour outside Mountain Time.
Credit: Sherrie McClure Lowery

PARADISE HOT SPRINGS, Idaho — A woman's wedding ring has been found at Trinity Hot Springs in Paradise, Idaho, after reportedly going missing in the late 1970's. 

The ring was found by a guest's 7-year-old son, Theo, who was diving into the hot springs looking for treasure. To everyone's surprise, Theo turned up with a diamond ring.

The Trinity Hot Springs Facebook account sent out a notice stating that a ring had been found in the pool. Employees called the only person listed in their long-term Lost Not Yet Found records, but were unsuccessful in finding the owner.

Later that day, Sherrie McClure Lowery responded to the post stating that she had lost her wedding ring at Trinity Hot Springs nearly 40 years earlier. After providing a photo of her missing ring, employees were shocked to discover that the ring they had found belonged to Lowery.

Post by TrinityHotSprings.

Trinity Hot Springs responded to Lowery ensuring they had cleaned the pool, searched the bottom for lost items and organized multiple crystal hunts with more than 50 people scouring the ground for crystals.

"For whatever reason it took 40+ years for your ring to return to the surface to be found!" Trinity Hot Springs said in a Facebook post.

Rebecca Bloom, the mother of the 7-year-old responsible for finding the ring, shared her happiness for her son's good deed on the Facebook thread stating that Theo would be thrilled that the owner had been identified.

RELATED: Ola teacher keeps kids thriving after last-minute move out of historic school

RELATED: 'I'm not a hero' | Maryland postal worker rescues barefoot missing toddler from side of highway