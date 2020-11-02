Boy diving 'for treasure' in Idaho hot springs finds wedding ring lost in the 1970s

A 7-year-old boy found a woman's wedding ring nearly 40 years after it went missing at Trinity Hot Springs, an hour outside Mountain Time.

PARADISE HOT SPRINGS, Idaho — A woman's wedding ring has been found at Trinity Hot Springs in Paradise, Idaho, after reportedly going missing in the late 1970's.

The ring was found by a guest's 7-year-old son, Theo, who was diving into the hot springs looking for treasure. To everyone's surprise, Theo turned up with a diamond ring.

The Trinity Hot Springs Facebook account sent out a notice stating that a ring had been found in the pool. Employees called the only person listed in their long-term Lost Not Yet Found records, but were unsuccessful in finding the owner.

Later that day, Sherrie McClure Lowery responded to the post stating that she had lost her wedding ring at Trinity Hot Springs nearly 40 years earlier. After providing a photo of her missing ring, employees were shocked to discover that the ring they had found belonged to Lowery.

Trinity Hot Springs responded to Lowery ensuring they had cleaned the pool, searched the bottom for lost items and organized multiple crystal hunts with more than 50 people scouring the ground for crystals.

"For whatever reason it took 40+ years for your ring to return to the surface to be found!" Trinity Hot Springs said in a Facebook post.