Watkins Pharmacy fire in Cascade ruled an accident

The fire started near a rooftop HVAC unit and burned undetected in the void space for more than two hours, investigators say.

CASCADE, Idaho — A devastating fire that burned Cascade's only pharmacy to the ground on Tuesday has been ruled an accident.

The blaze at Watkins Pharmacy began in the early morning hours, while the pharmacy was closed and quickly spread to engulf the entire building. The pharmacy was a total loss.

According to the Idaho Department of Insurance, a team of investigators from the State Fire Marshal's Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Valley County Sheriff's Office and Cascade Fire Department responded to the site and worked to determine the cause, sifting through debris and reviewing photos and surveillance video.

Video evidence shows that the fire burned for two-and-a-half hours before it was noticed, and began around a rooftop HVAC unit. A passing Valley County Sheriff's Office deputy saw the fire and called it in at 2:46 a.m.

Owners Ben and Amber Watkins said a new roof was installed last year.

"The re-roofing project provided a void area, causing the fire to burn a prolonged amount of time," said Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl.

Investigators say flames were not visible to firefighters until a portion of the ceiling collapsed. Luckily, Fire Chief Steven Hull recognized rapidly deteriorating conditions and pulled crews out of the building just before the cave-in, officials said.

"We are grateful to all of the investigators that took part in providing answers during this devastating loss to the Cascade community," Sandahl said. "We especially want to thank those citizens that came forward with videos, pictures, and information."

Watkins Pharmacy, which has gone by different names over the years, has been a staple in cascade for more than 90 years. The owners say they plan to rebuild.

