Water level to lower at Lucky Peak Reservoir

According to the Army Corps of Engineers, the pool elevation of the reservoir is dropping earlier than most years due to the extremely dry and hot weather.

BOISE, Idaho — To keep up with irrigation demands, the water level of Lucky Peak Reservoir will begin to lower on Friday, July 23.

Lucky Peak's water will be lowered by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Bureau of Reclamation, according to the Walla Walla District Corps of Engineers.

By mid-September, Lucky Peak will reach its winter water level elevation of about 2,950 feet, officials said, depending on changes to irrigation demand.

The Corps of Engineers said recreationists should be aware that as the water drops that the boat ramp elevation will change too, impacting recreational access.

Lucky Peak Reservoir is one of three that make up the Boise system, officials explained in a statement. The Boise system, which includes Luck Peak, Anderson Ranch and Arrowrock, is at 59% total capacity. At the end of the irrigation season, officials expect there to be below normal water carryover in the Boise system.

The drawdown of water this year is happening earlier than recent years because of the extremely dry and hot conditions the Gem State has been subjugated to, officials said.

According to the Bureau of Reclamation, Lucky Peak is currently 97% full, while Anderson Ranch is 53% full and Arrowrock is 27% full.

The Payette River system, which includes Lake Cascade and Deadwood Reservoir, is 78% full.

With a third of the Gem State experiencing severe drought conditions and about 80% of the state in a moderate to exceptional drought, Idaho's water is quickly becoming a hot commodity.