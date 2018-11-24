BOISE — Nearly 150 Boise State University students will be displaced after a water leak Saturday morning.

Boise State said that at about 6 a.m., a valve on the main water line on the third floor of Sawtooth Hall broke and started leaking.

The leak caused damage on the first, second and third floors, affecting student rooms on each floor. Roughly 140 students will be forced to relocate to different rooms on campus while the university makes repairs.

MORE: Boise State opens new Honors College building

Students will be relocated after the winter break in December, through the spring semester.

University housing staff has found new rooms for all of the students and has already moved students that were there during the leak to their new rooms.

Sawtooth Hall is part of Boise State's new Honors College, which was opened in September 2017. The project cost the university $40 million to build.

RELATED: Boise State breaks ground on $40M Honors College and residence hall

The university has a hotline for any students and their families to contact with any questions or concerns at 208-447-1146.

This is a developing story and will be updated when there is further information available.

© 2018 KTVB