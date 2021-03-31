Water in two Eagle subdivisions being tested after loss of pressure

The city says a valve in their water system was mistakenly turned off Tuesday afternoon.

EAGLE, Idaho — The City of Eagle is asking at-risk residents who live in two subdivisions to drink bottled water for the time being.



This warning comes after a valve in the city water system was mistakenly turned off Tuesday afternoon.



Residents in the Brookwood and Vizcaya subdivisions in north Eagle lost water pressure.



City officials say the water lines were immediately flushed to assure clean and clear water was flowing through them, and service has been restored. Water service was not impacted in other areas.



Water samples were sent to a lab to confirm the chlorine disinfectant levels. Results are expected soon.



The city does not believe there is any current risk to residents, however, some people may be more vulnerable than others and are urged to drink bottled water until the lab results are back.