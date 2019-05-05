BOISE, Idaho — The Song of the Basque was first performed in 1949, and now some of the original cast members and younger generations of Basque-Americans are coming together for the production's sequel as part of Boise Music Week.

The event, Song of the Basque II - The Legacy Continues, features a mixture of song and dance performances that tell the story of generations of people moving to Boise and sharing and continuing the Basque culture.

Original songs and footage from the 1949 production will be shown throughout the Song of the Basque II as well.

The show starts at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Morrison Center. KTVB will be live streaming it here and on YouTube.