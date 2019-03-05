BOISE, Idaho — The Today's Morning News crew got a big dose of adrenaline checking out the massive JUMP slide in downtown Boise.

The five-story slide opened Thursday, but there will be plenty of chances to ride it this summer. The attraction will be open every Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The slide is open to all ages, but riders must be at least 44 inches tall (that's 3'8") for safety reasons.

Check out the video above to see how Maggie, Doug, Joe and Larry did on the thrilling ride!

